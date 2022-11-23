Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie and Police Chief Michael Kelly spoke on Nov. 18 to attendees of Catchy Friday, a monthly Marion County Development Partnership event, about safety during the holidays.

McKenzie urged everyone to keep their eyes out for anything that could cause a problem. He suggested that business owners call the nonemergency number for the Columbia Police Department to follow them to make deposits or to make deposits in a group rather than alone.

McKenzie asked for everyone to put on big smiles and show lots of hospitality because one person can ruin the experience for visitors. He encouraged people to attend when events are held at the Marion County Development Partnership and thanked Barrett's Garden Center and Burger King for attending the Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting Nov. 17 at the MCDP.

Kelly said that events like Experience Columbia always have lost kids so there will be a family reunification point. He pointed out that all Experience Columbia workers will have fanny packs with first aid supplies, ambulances will be close at hand and two officers, who are also paramedics, will be scheduled on busy nights of the event.

Lori Watts, President of the MCDP, pointed out that Tuesday will be the last day to enter the Christmas Parade at a mandatory meeting at MCDP at 5 p.m. All possible entries must have a representative at that meeting.

Catchy Friday is held at The Church on Main, and breakfast is provided by Brian Stuart and the church. The next Catchy Friday will be held Dec. 16 at 7:45 a.m.