A high-speed chase Jan. 25 on U.S. 98 began in Columbia and ended in Kokomo, sending one woman to jail on multiple charges. Shanequia Harvey, 30, of McComb was arrested for shoplifting and fleeing and eluding law enforcement, which are both felonies.

The events unfolded around 2 p.m. on Jan. 25, when Harvey was allegedly caught shoplifting at a local store in Columbia. Officers from the Columbia Police Department arrived on the scene, ran her name and discovered Harvey was wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Harvey fled the scene in a white vehicle traveling west on U.S. 98, and the officers began their pursuit. While passing through the dangerous intersection of U.S. 98 and Mississippi 13, officers said she passed all the traffic by driving through the grassy median. When she fish-tailed, the officers following her believed she was going to wreck, according to Police Chief Michael Kelly. However, she regained control and continued to flee.

Kelly said officers pursued her until she was no longer visible. Between losing sight of the vehicle and for safety reasons, the pursuit was called off. It was estimated she traveled at speeds over 120 miles per hour.

While the Marion County Sheriff's Office did not join in the pursuit, deputies were in the area and on the lookout for the vehicle. Eventually, Harvey turned onto Old Mississippi 24 before wrecking and rolling her vehicle over at 211 Old Mississippi 24. Harvey and a juvenile climbed out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot when deputies spotted them in a pasture and held them until Columbia Police officers arrived on scene.

The Walthall County Sheriff's Office also assisted in locating the vehicle.

The CPD then took custody of Harvey, who had no injuries from the wreck. The juvenile was released into the custody of their parent.

"Our people did an incredible job. Vehicle pursuits at high speeds are always very dangerous situations. We are very proud of them," Kelly said.

After posting a $10,000 bond, Harvey was released from jail. She posted about the incident on social media. On a Facebook post by The Columbian-Progress, sharing the story, Harvey commented “Look at me.”

Under her own social media page, it appeared she boasted about the chase. Under a post about her car being wrecked, she commented, “I straight left they a!s they had called the case off then my dumb as!s went down (sic) a road I thought I knew (sic) and the mf went from road to rocks and I flipped. Then the lady across the street (sic) called the police.”