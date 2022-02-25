Vicki Boone, principal of West Marion Elementary School, stands with JA member Savannah Turnage and the uniforms that were donated.

JA donates uniforms to local schools

Junior Auxiliary of Columbia recently delivered school uniforms to local schools, including Columbia High School. Standing with uniforms are, from left, Principal L.V. McNeal, Emily Rayborn, Ashley Haddox and JA member Sara Davis.

