HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Road games in five different states, coupled with a Thursday night home meeting with the reigning Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana, highlights the release of the 2022 Southern Miss football schedule Tuesday morning.

The season opens at home for the fifth time in the last six years for the Golden Eagles when they entertain Liberty at Carlisle-Faulkner Field/M.M. Roberts Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 3.

The following Saturday sends coach Will Hall’s team to South Florida for the school’s first-ever meeting with Miami, Sept. 10, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Southern Miss then finishes the non-conference portion of its home slate with a visit from Northwestern State, Sept. 17, before renewing the Battle for the Bell series with Tulane at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Sept. 24.

After an open week, the Golden Eagles begin their inaugural Sun Belt season with a trip to Troy, Oct. 8, starting a string of eight consecutive league contests to close out the regular season.

Following Troy, Southern Miss then plays host to Arkansas State for the first time since 2007 with a Oct. 15 meeting in its initial Sun Belt home contest. After a trip to San Marcos for a Oct. 22 meeting at Texas State, the Golden Eagles restart its third-longest series in school history when they welcome Louisiana to The Rock for its only Thursday night contest, Oct. 27. The two teams enjoy a 52-game rivalry with Southern Miss holding a 40-11-1 mark in the series.

The month of November starts with a pair of first-time opponents as the Golden Eagles welcome Georgia State to Hattiesburg, Nov. 5, before making its first trip to the state of South Carolina in 12 seasons when they play Coastal Carolina, Nov. 12.

Southern Miss returns home the next weekend for its home finale against South Alabama, Nov. 19, before completing the regular season at ULM in Monroe, La., Nov. 26.

The Hercules Tires Sun Belt Championship Game will take place, Saturday, Dec. 3.

To place your deposit on football season tickets for the 2022 season, call the Southern Miss Ticket Office at 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or at 601-266-5418. Deposits are $50 per seat and will reserve your seat renewal or reserve your spot in a certain section if you are a new buyer.

2022 Southern Miss Football Schedule

Date Opponent Site

Sept. 3 Liberty Hattiesburg, Miss.

Sept. 10 Miami (Fla.) Miami, Fla.

Sept. 17 Northwestern State Hattiesburg, Miss.

Sept. 24 Tulane New Orleans, La.

Oct. 8 Troy* Troy, Ala.

Oct. 15 Arkansas State* Hattiesburg, Miss.

Oct. 22 Texas State* San Marcos, Texas

Oct. 27 Louisiana* Hattiesburg, Miss.

Nov. 5 Georgia State* Hattiesburg, Miss.

Nov. 12 Coastal Carolina* Conway, S.C.

Nov. 19 South Alabama* Hattiesburg, Miss.

Nov. 26 ULM* Monroe, La.

*Sun Belt Conference