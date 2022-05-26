The Barbara Johnson Music Studio presents Miss Julia Arianna Johnson-Soprano Senior Voice Recital on June 26,2022 at 3:00 pm. The recital will take place at Hub Chapel United Methodist Church, which is located at 310 Joe Magee Rd./off of Hwy 13 S., Columbia. The attire for this event is business casual to semi formal. Refreshments will be served.

Julia is the daughter of Jeffrey and Angela Johnson. Julia is a recent graduate of Columbia High School’s class of 2022, where she graduated with honors. While in high school, Julia was in involved in many activities. She was a 4-year member of the CHS Cheer team. During her freshmen year, they earned the State Championship title for their division. She was a member of the Save club, Student Council and First Priority, where she served as president during her senior year. While in high school Julia also participated in the American Legion Auxiliary Magnolia Girls State leadership program. She was sponsored by the Marion County American Legion Post 90. She was also a member of Beta club and CHS Wildcat ambassadors. Julia’s love of the musicals compelled her to join the CHS Choir and fine arts department. Under the direction of Mrs. Kim Walley and Mr. Mitchell Crawford, she earned a state superior rated soloist award as well as numerous state choral recognitions. One of her many highlights was performing in the annual musicals. Julia landed many starring roles while in high school. Her most notable performances were as Ursula from “The Little Mermaid”; Sandy from the musical “Grease” and Ms. Hannigan from the Broadway Musical “ Annie.” Julia’s acting and singing skills were further cultivated in her choir’s annual madrigal dinner theater performances.

Julia is also a civic and community leader. In 2021-2022, she served as the Marion County Distinguished Young Woman, formerly known as Junior Miss. Julia currently serves as Marion County’s Miss Hospitality. She is proud to be an ambassador for her county.

This fall, Julia will be attending Jackson State University on a full tuition scholarship, where she will be majoring in music education and further developing her performing skills.

Julia has loved music since she was a little child. She credits God and her grandmother, Mrs. Barbara Johnson, for developing her vocal skills and passion for music.