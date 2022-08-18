On Saturday around 11:40 a.m., the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Mississippi 44 Extension at the Pearl River boat ramp after a report of a vehicle slipping off the ramp and into the river. The driver was later found deceased and identified by Marion County Coroner Jessie Graham as Dale Broom, 64, of Foxworth.

When civilians and fire units first began their search, the status of the driver was unknown. Once sonar equipment arrived, divers quickly found the vehicle. The diving team, along with the Marion County Sheriff's Office, TCFD and Beal's Collision, was able to retrieve the truck and boat trailer from the river.

The vehicle was searched for the driver, but the driver was not in the truck. After a search of the water, rescuers located Broom deceased.

Additional support on the scene was given by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Morgantown and Foxworth Volunteer Fire Departments, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

The investigation by the MDWFP has concluded, and the cause of death has been determined to be drowning.