National Technical Honor Students (NTHS) from the Marion County Career and Technology Center attended the 2022 Leadership Conference “Kicking Off Our Future” on Jan. 21, at the Long Beach Activity and Senior Center in Long Beach. Students had the opportunity to hear guest speakers from the area, attend an in-house career fair, participate in fun activities and enjoyed a networking breakfast and lunch. NTHS students are honor students from the 10 career center programs from Columbia Academy, Columbia High School, East Marion High School, West Marion High School and home school students. The advisors are Keri Armstrong, Debbie Brumfield and Kimberly Rawls.