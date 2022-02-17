This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Sgt. Michael Hudson of the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Q: When and where were you born?

A: I was born in Hattiesburg at Forrest General on March 3, 1989.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: I was born and raised in Sumrall. I graduated from Sumrall in 2007. I received my associate's degree from Jones College and my bachelor's degree in criminal justice with a minor in forensic science from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2015. This degree helps with laws and crime scenes as well as the academic part of the police academy, but you really don't know the job until you are in it.

Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company.

A: I have worked for the Marion County Sheriff's Department since 2013. I'm a sergeant, and I'm one of the DUI officers for the county. My main duty is to combat impaired driving and make the roads safe. I was in the Covington County reserves before I went to the police academy.

Q: What led you to your profession?

A: I've always been interested in law enforcement. I had friends as a child and did some ride-alongs. I really enjoyed it.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: Every day is different. You never know what to expect. I enjoy making a difference.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: Most of the time, we deal with people in some of the most stressful moments of their lives. You have to be able to keep your emotions clear to have good judgment.

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

A: It goes back to not letting your emotions cloud your judgment. Emotions can cause wrong decisions to be made. No matter how mad you may get, you have to stay calm. It's best to take a minute to reflect if you can. Sometimes, there is no time for that, and you have to be confident in your decision.

Q: When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A: Ever since I was young, I've been interested in law enforcement.

Q: What was your first job?

A: I've worked on our family farm my whole life. Outside of that, I worked at my uncle's auto parts store in Sumrall for several years.

Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?

A: My parents, Steve and Teresa Hudson, who have always supported me. I've got several uncles that have always been there for me. They instilled a sense of integrity, reliability and hard work. My dad is my best friend.

Q: What is your spouse’s name?

A: Her name is Dallis Hudson. She is an RN in the ER at Forrest General.

Q: Do you have children?

A: Not yet, but I absolutely want them. So, stay tuned.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: I would want a medium ribeye and a baked potato with cheese, butter and bacon bits.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: I've always wanted to go to Yellowstone and Yosemite. I love being outdoors.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: I like hunting, fishing and working out. I like working on the family farm, which produces and sells hay.

Q: What do you enjoy about Columbia and Marion County?

A: I enjoy the people. There are some really good people. In natural disasters, everyone comes together to help and ask for nothing in return.

Q: What clubs or organizations are you involved with? Where do you go to church?

A: I am a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. I'm a member of Mississippi STORM, which stands for Sobriety Trained Officers Representing Mississippi. I attend Gospel Light Church in Lamar County.

Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?

A: I would choose my wife's dad, Robert Scruggs. He was killed by an impaired driver when my wife was young. I never met him, and everyone talks so highly of him. I would like to meet him.

Q: What is your biggest guilty pleasure?

A: I feel guilty whenever I go hunting. I think of all the things I should do. I talk of having no time, but here I am sitting in a deer stand.

Q: What moment in your life has had the biggest impact on who you are today?

A: Whenever I got with my wife, she made me want to be a better person. I strive to be the best husband for her, and that makes me a better person.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: I've always wanted to get my pilot's license. I have flown with my uncles who have planes. Time and money are issues, but I should do it. I will one day.

Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three defining characteristics?

A: Reliable, honest and hard working.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: I'd like to be thought of as a hard worker and not only as a good person but as a good deputy.

-By Beth Riles