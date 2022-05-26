This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Woodlawn Preparatory School Principal Darin Tubb.

Q: When and where were you born?

A: I was born in St. Louis, Mo. in 1974.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: I went to Urshan College and got a degree in theology, then I went to Missouri Baptist University and got a degree in religion. When we moved down here, I went to Belhaven and got my master’s in education, and I went to Jackson State for my doctorate.

Q: What led you to your profession?

A: It's definitely a calling, and I do see it as a ministry, but when I met my wife, she really encouraged me to look into going into teaching as a profession. I taught in public school for years before getting into school administration and then ultimately coming here as a private school principal.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: I still love teaching even though I'm the principal. I love being around children. Their joy and just their view on life is really refreshing. I also really enjoy the people I work with. With any job you have, it's just a lot nicer when the people around you are people that you want to spend the day with.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: It pulls you in a lot of different directions. There's such a myriad of pieces that I have to oversee each day. In a sense, I enjoy it because I don't like to just sit in one place all day, but at the same time, it can wear you out occasionally.

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

A: I think that protecting your home life is really important. One of the things I've learned in my experience is to stay as late as you need to so that you don't have to take things home. Even if it means leaving the office a little later, get what you need done for the day, and then leave it behind to go be with your family at home.

Q: When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A: I wanted to be a soldier. I played war with my cousin all the time. We'd go to the Army/Navy surplus store to buy uniforms and camping gear, and we'd stay out in the woods for a really long time, just playing and scouting like we were soldiers.

Q: What was your first job?

A: My first job was washing dishes at IHOP when I was 15. Back then, you had to pay long distance phone bills, so my dad told me that if I was going to make long distance phone calls, I better go get a job.

Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?

A: I'd say that would have to be my dad, Arvel Tubb. We have very similar personalities and interests, and he's always been a mentor to me in life. Even since I've had this job, as an adult in my 40s, if I ever just need to talk to someone, I call my dad.

Q: What is your spouse’s name?

A: Kristin Tubb.

Q: Do you have children?

A: We do. We have two boys, a 15-year-old named Caleb and a 10-year-old named Noah.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: My last meal would have to be a St. Louis style Imo's pizza. It's thin crust and has a very different type of cheese on it. It's just one of those things where you either love it or hate it. I get it every time I go back to St. Louis.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: I'm blessed to have traveled to a lot of places because I once worked for Alaskan Airlines, but my favorite places to go to are places that give me culture shock. Places where there's just a completely different way of thinking and living life. I would say Japan was one of those places.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: I do a lot of construction and home remodeling. Every house that we've owned, we've renovated, and we're still in the process of renovating the home that we've lived in for the past three years.

Q: What do you enjoy about Columbia and Marion County?

A: Columbia is the first place I've lived that I really felt was a small town. Here, you can truly get to know the people who are behind the counter at any store, and they get to know you. I really like the familiarity here that you don't really get in a big city. There's just something comforting about it.

Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?

A: I think I would have to go with Mark Twain. I've always been an avid reader of his work. He just always seemed to have a unique perspective and a humorous twist on life, and I'd love to hear his take on politics and society as it is right now.

Q: What is your biggest guilty pleasure?

A: Probably sweets. I typically eat healthy throughout the day, and then usually, at 10 or 11 o'clock at night, I end up with some kind of chocolate and peanut butter ice cream.

Q: What moment in your life has had the biggest impact on who you are today?

A: I can't say there's ever really been just one moment, but there have been so many different people who have played a part in making me who I am today. I've learned from their examples and the lessons they taught me, and it really all just worked together to shape me into the man I've become.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: I would love to go scuba diving someday.

Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three defining characteristics?

A: Consistent, resilient and logical.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: I would like to be remembered as someone who was always willing to do things for other people. I feel like my love language has always been acts of service, so if someone is my friend, or I'm showing someone they're important to me, I'm probably doing something to help them.