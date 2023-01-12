This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Nick Greenlee, general manager of Wolfe Lumber Yard Inc.

Q: When and where were you born?

A: I was born at Forrest General in Hattiesburg on Dec. 3, 1993.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: Columbia High.

Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company.

A: I am the general manager of Wolfe Lumber. We sell building materials for just about any type of new construction or remodel for both home owners and contractors. We have anything you'd need for any type of problems you may have around the house or any other sorts of projects you may have in mind.

Q: What led you to your profession?

A: It's always been a family business. My family has been in it as long as I can remember, and I grew up here. I grew up working on things, and I knew so much about it by the time that I started that everything just kind of fell into place and came naturally.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: I enjoy the people. Working in a business like this, you run into just about everyone at some point or another, and I've made a ton of friends through this place that I'd have likely never met otherwise.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: Being able to keep up with inventory. Since Covid, there are things that have always been available that just aren't these days, and it's really been a challenge to keep up with the inventory that people need. There are certain, simple little things that were always taken for granted, but you just can't build a house without them.

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

A: Always be positive. Just because you have a rough moment, you have to stay positive. When you have employees that look to you as a leader, that negativity flows from top to bottom, so you just have to be able to keep your eyes fixed on the bigger picture and stay positive for all the people around you.

Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?

A: Probably my dad, Keith Greenlee. He worked with the Mississippi Department of Transportation for 32 years. He retired for one weekend and then started another job on Monday at Dungan Engineering. He's always been an extremely hard worker, and he taught me a lot of valuable lessons in life about, mostly about people and how you treat them. I've spent a lot of time with him, and he's been my role model for as long as I can remember.

Q: What is your spouse’s name?

A: Yes, I got married Aug. 14, 2015 to my beautiful wife, Chelsea. We've been together ever since high school.

Q: Do you have children?

A: We had our only daughter, Reese, on July 26, 2018.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: A good medium rare steak and snow crab legs. Two of my favorite things.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: My wife and I have always liked the idea of going to Australia. We've been all over the States and Canada, but we'd like to get a little farther out, and Australia is definitely on the bucket list.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: Hunt. We deer hunt a lot. Pretty much every weekend, we go stay at a camp. It's just what we like to do, and we always have a good time with it.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: I'd like to go bear hunting in Canada. I don't really know anyone locally who's had the chance to do it, but it seems like it'd be a pretty cool experience.

Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three values?

A: Faith is always first. Second would be family, and third would be friends.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: I'd like to be remembered as a person who could be counted on to always be there, regardless of whether times were good or bad.