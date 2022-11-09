The 2022 Marion County Veterans Day program will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Columbia Water Park under the pavilion.

Veterans Day is always held on the 11th day of the 11th month at 11 a.m. The purpose of Veterans Day is to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

This year's Master of Ceremonies will be Rick Coulter, and the guest speaker will be Judge Virginia Carlton, Col. USAR, Ret., Presiding Judge, Mississippi Court of Appeals. The posting of the colors will be done by Capt. Derrick Hall of the Jefferson Davis County High School ROTC. The invocation and benediction will be conducted by Staff Sgt. Charles Rose of Woodlawn Church. Remarks will be made by Rep. Bill Pigott, R-Tylertown.

The National Anthem and "God Bless the USA" will be provided by Legacy of First Baptist Church, Columbia. The group members include Carolyn Sanson, Kandee Molaison, Dana Monk and Tracey Pace.

The memorial wreath will be provided by the Marion County Board of Supervisors, and refreshments will be provided by the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 90.