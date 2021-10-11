Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Colonial Funeral Home Chapel for Deborah Kathleen “Debbi” Lambert, 65, of Foxworth, who died on Saturday, Oct. 16, at her residence. Rev. Jack Ferrill officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday, Oct. 29, in Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

She was a homemaker and foster parent to numerous children over the years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Lambert; parents, Wardell Cox and Pearl Johnson Cox, and siblings, Judy Morgan, Mary Sue Sauls, Thelma Tucker, Carolyn Rogers, Jerry Dale Cox, Wendell Cox, Lavelle Cox and Lavern Cox.

Survivors include her sons, Walter Bond, Mitchell Bond (Kirstie), Bryan Bond and Dusty Lambert; two sisters, Anita Jo Rester and Marie Cox Morgan; three brothers, Doyle Cox, Lee Cox and James Cox, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

