Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Thomas “Tommy” A. Mullins, 74, of Foxworth, who died on Thursday, Oct. 21, in Hattiesburg. Dr. Jerry Watts officiated at the services. Carley Haynes provided special music. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was a proud veteran that served our nation faithfully as a member of the United States Army. He was a highly decorated Sergeant First Class and awarded with the U.S. Army Recruiting Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal and Army Component Achievement Medal. In addition to his military career, he worked for Kaiser Aluminum in Louisiana for ten years. He was a Recruiter for the Army National Guard and volunteered as a Law Enforcement Officer in Poplarville. He also worked with Textron, a military equipment supplier in Slidell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Monroe and Verlee Mae Sumrall Mullins; stepfather, Thomas Sumrall, and two brothers, Hilton Mullins and Milton Mullins.

Survivors include his wife, Dale Mullins of Foxworth; one son, Jeff Mullins (Cheri) of Carriere; one daughter, Jennifer House (Walt Bartran) of Soso; one step-son, Chris Odom (Jeanae) of Foxworth; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Collins State Veterans Home, 3261 U.S. 49, Collins, MS 39428.

