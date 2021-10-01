Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Lela Pierce Mayeaux, 85, of Columbia, who died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Morgan City, La. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery in Columbia. Rev. Chris Turnage officiated the services. Vicki Olszewski and Jana Lankford provided special music. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was born on June 9, 1936, in Columbia. She was the third of five daughters born to Clarence and Amanda Singley Pierce. She attended Columbia City Schools all 12 years and graduated in May of 1954.

Following graduation, she worked in a number of locations in Columbia, but then she and her family relocated to New Orleans, La. She and her husband, E.J., developed a successful trade show business while living in New Orleans, which they later relocated back to Columbia. They continued to manage the trade show business from Columbia until their retirement.

She gave her life to the Lord Jesus Christ at age twelve at East Columbia Baptist Church, where she attended with her family. At the time of her death, Lela was an active member of Edna Baptist Church. During her time at Edna before her health failed, she was very active serving as Sunday School teacher and in other areas of ministry.

She enjoyed reading, shopping, beading, traveling and being a homemaker for her family after retiring from many years in the working world.

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 33 years, E.J. Mayeaux; parents, Clarence and Amanda S. Pierce; one son, Robert H. Chance Jr., and two sisters, Hilda P. Hill, Doris P. Thibodeaux.

Survivors include her daughter, Pamela June Chance of Covington, La.; three granddaughters, Natalie Chance Cannata (Sammy) of Patterson, La., Amanda Sheridan Pigott (Stephen) of Tylertown and Katie Sheridan Sexton (Rhett) of Knoxville, Tenn.; one grandson, Deric Sheridan (Robin) of Pearl River, La.; seven great-grandchildren, Dominic Cannata, Dean Cannata, Santos Cannata, Brooklyn Pigott, Sutton Pigott, Madelyn Sheridan and Rylee Sheridan; two sisters, Linda Shepherd (Billy) of Panama City, Fla., and Betty Reagan (Lester), of Montgomery, Ala.; four nieces, Gail Hill Mulford of Monticello, Sandra Thibodeaux, of Destrehan, La., and Jana Lankford (Phillip) and Vicki Olszewski (Eddie), both of Montgomery, Ala.; five nephews, Gary Hill (Sherry) of Oak Vale, Rocky Thibodeaux of Destrehan, La., Don Shepherd of Mobile, Ala., Mike Shepherd (Deena) of Lynn Haven, Fla., Russ Shepherd (Julie) of Lynn Haven, Fla., and a number of cousins, great nieces and nephews.

