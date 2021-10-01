Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Columbia Presbyterian Church for Martha Ann Lowery, 71, of Columbia, who died on Monday, Oct. 18, at her residence. Dr. David Jussely officiated at the services. Music was provided by her friends, Beth Pierce and Marilyn Foxworth.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1949, in Tylertown. She graduated for West Marion High School in 1967. She and her late husband, Howard, owned and operated Columbia Electric & Appliances. She was a member of Columbia Presbyterian Church, where she loved helping with church meals and was known as the “deviled egg lady.”

She was a founding member of her monthly book club, Club du Livre. She loved her weekly “Guad Night at the Magnolia Grille” with close friends.

She loved her exercise classes with Camille’s Early Birds and Jean’s Line Dancing group. Christmas in downtown Columbia was the highlight of her year, she was the “dancing queen: whenever music was around. She never met a stranger and made quick friends with the sweet ladies at her new home. Her love for the Lord was evident in her life. She will be greatly missed, but there is comfort in knowing she is reunited with Howard and in the presence of Jesus.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Howard Rankin Lowery Sr., and parents, Earnest and Eldora Thomas Gardner.

Survivors include her son, Howard Rankin Lowery II; brother, William “Billy” Gardner (Donna); sister, Carolyn Holland (Benson), and a host of nieces, nephews and many beloved friends.