Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Hathorn Funeral Home for Patricia Ann Carrier, 79, of Columbia, who died on Sunday, Oct. 24. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Kristopher Molina and Marcus T. Kelly will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the services on Friday, Oct. 29, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

Lifelong resident of Louisiana, she was an avid reader of all kinds of books. She enjoyed cooking, singing and playing piano. She loved her family immensely. She was a devout Christian and was a great example to all who loved and knew her. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Carrier; father, Bernice Anderson; mother, Lucy Anderson, and one daughter, Mary Lynn Carrier Madere.

Survivors include her three sons, Chris Carrier (Natasha), Mark Carrier (Heather) and Jason Carrier; one daughter, JoAnne Carrier Caldwell (Stephen), and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Caldwell, Zachery Caldwell, Randle Savoy, Charles Nickens, Carl Cook and Chase Carrier.

