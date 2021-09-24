Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Colonial Funeral Home for Samuel L. “Little David” Conley, 61, Elizabethton, Tenn., who passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, at his residence. Rev. Randall Buchanan officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Colonial Funeral Home.

He was born in Forrest County to the late David Johnson and Lillie Johnson. He was a boat captain and contractor. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing guitar, poker and spending time with his family.

His wife of 37 years, Tammy Conley, passed away three days after his death on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Those left to cherish his memory are three children, Nina Stogner (Mikey Dixon) and Joseph Conley (Tina), both of Columbia, and Terry Ward (Jason) of Elizabethton, Tenn.; four brothers, David H. Johnson “Jackie”, David L. Johnson “Bull”, Danny Johnson and Dewayne McCloud, all of Columbia; sister, Daphne Barber, of Elizabethton, Tenn.; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

