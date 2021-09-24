Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Colonial Funeral Home for Tammy Conley, 60, of Elizabethton, Tenn., who passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, at her residence. Burial followed in Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Randall Buchanan officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Colonial Funeral Home.

She was born in Columbia, Mississippi to the late James “Jimmy” Albert Johnson and Nancy Doni Cooper Johnson. She loved to crochet, going to the flea market, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Samuel L. “Little David” Conley, Sept. 9, 2021; son-in-law, Steven Stogner; three brothers and one sister.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Nina Stogner (Mikey Dixon), Joseph Conley (Tina), both of Columbia, and Terry Ward (Jason) of Elizabethton, Tenn.; brother, Terrell Johnson of Columbia; sister, Andrea Graff of Columbia; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Blake Stogner, Jonathan Graff, Jason Ward, Kevin Graff, Tim Nolan and Mickey Dixon. Honorary pallbearers were Terrell Johnson, Joseph Conley and Anthony Ward.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Conley family.

Colonial Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.