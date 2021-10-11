Marlee June Mitchell, right, snagged first place for best costume (in her category) at the Columbia Academy Boo Fest 2021. Also shown is CA Resource Officer Oved Dunaway, who is likely very proud to have such effective back-up in case things ever get rough. | Photos submitted

Sadie Daley (photo above) tries her best to gobble down a treat during one of the zany Halloween-themed contests during Columbia Academy's Boo Fest 2021. Brayden Dement (photo below), is very confident in his costume selection and has been anxiously awaiting his chance to trick-or-treat this year.