Hurricane Ida may have showed mercy on Marion County, but it wasn't as merciful to all places it traveled. In response, Columbia is sending help to areas that were not so lucky.

At the request of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), in a special called Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday, the board approved the request to send personnel to Louisiana to help with search and recovery efforts. Four members of the police department and four members of the fire department all left Tuesday afternoon for Terrebonne Parish, La.

Mayor Justin McKenzie acknowledged that Marion County, including Columbia, has needed help before, so everyone was glad to be able to help out others. The employees that went are all trained in search and rescue, McKenzie said.

Representatives from FREE International and Klaas Kids had set up in Columbia last weekend at the Expo Center, ready to assist the area when Ida hit the area. However, with the county and city receiving little damage from the former Category 4 hurricane, the two other organizations and volunteers joined in the convoy of vehicles. Volunteers from Iowa, Florida and parts of Mississippi with the non-governmental agencies all headed to help the neighboring state.

"Partnering with Jody (Dyess) and FREE International and the other affiliates that are down here with them is a unique situation to be able to put together a team and head out," McKenzie said.

Mike McDaniel, a contractor with the city's water department, also traveled to Louisiana. The trip was his second already. On Monday, he had to make a roundtrip to Houma, La., an hour from Port Fourchon where Ida made landfall, to deliver a part needed for their water system.

McKenzie took a load of supplies to the Columbia team in Louisiana on Thursday, with plans to make a second trip.