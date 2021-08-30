Riding around Marion County and Columbia, Louisiana cars litter the road as people from the Pelican State seek the basic necessities as they recover from Hurricane Ida.

Filling up several gas containers Thursday morning at a Columbia gas station was Heath Hayden of Amite, La. Hayden said he had six trees in his yard cut last Tuesday that could have fallen on his house. He said he was glad he did. He said he hadn't seen all of his property yet, but in the area he calls his yard, he has between 10 to 15 live and white oak trees down.

Hayden said there was a lot of structural damage in Amite, including a tree falling through and destroying his parents' home. He said right now they are living with him.

"It will probably be three to four weeks before we get power," he said.

Hayden has a full plate between his own place and helping his parents. He is also a fireman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, where he has worked for almost 20 years. Yet, with all of that, he remains optimistic.

"It will all work out," he said.

Patricia Gunter, who lives in St. Tammany Parish, close to Bush and Covington, was at another local gas station. She was filing up a gas can and her pick-up truck. Gunter, a truck driver, said when Katrina came through, she lost her home. While there was no damage to her home from Ida, she feels like, once again, they have been forgotten.

"We have a tendency to be forgotten about when it comes to us. They (power company) are claiming there is one little part preventing us from getting electricity. However, there is no water distribution area or ice distribution area," Gunter said.

Gunter said she has called and been told they are doing their best, but her frustration stems from not seeing anyone in their area helping. At the moment, they have to drive to other locations for items such as food and gas, and in those other areas, she has seen workers everywhere.

"I know the linemen are working hard, but it is aggravating and frustrating when we don't have trees on our lines or downed power lines. One little piece is keeping us from having electricity?" Gunter questioned.

Gunter said she heard that there was gas in Columbia on social media, so she decided to make a trip. Unfortunately, the commodity is nowhere to be found around her, and it is needed to run generators.

On Wednesday, Bobby Baker of Bogalusa was at the pumps of a local station filling up gas cans and his vehicles. Baker said he sat in line earlier in the day for four hours in Bogalusa only to be told no gas trucks would be coming to a station in his town.

"There is no gas anywhere," he said.

Baker said most of the damage there are downed power lines. About half the city has power, he believed.

While he said he was told that power and gas would probably be coming within the next couple of days, he said he still had to make the trip.

"The generator was thirsty," Baker said.