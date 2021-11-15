David Cook, left, and Joe Cook guide the large pan of boiling hot syrup off the fire to where the foam will be skimmed before going into bottles.

The Tolars have been making cane syrup for six generations and love to include the whole family and friends. Above, Brian Ryals pours hot cane syrup for one final straining before it is poured into bottles. The entire process can take four hours or more, but the wait is worth it.

There is always a big gathering when the Tolars make cane syrup on Saturdays. This past Saturday, almost 25 people were in attendance, including, front row, from left, Haley Blackwell, Abby Tolar, Adaline Ryals, Jana Ryals holding Cricket, Brenton Ryals, Caden Sistrunk, Todd Tolar, Janice Tolar, Ronnie Tolar and Rhonda Tolar. Back row, Eric Stringer, Andrew Stogner, Tommy Stogner, Truitt Tolar, Brian Ryals, Kevin Sanders, Tony Tolar, Jeff Tolar, Jackie Polk, Chad Sappington Jimmy McSwain, Joe Cook and David Cook.