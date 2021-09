Well-known evangelist Alex McFarland speaks at Calvary Baptist Church Saturday morning about the importance of having a biblical world view. McFarland was in Columbia for the weekend, speaking at the Expo Center, Calvary Baptist Church and a youth event at Second Street Bean. McFarland has worked with Billy Graham Ministries, James Dobson’s Focus on the Family and has appeared on Fox News and CNN News to discuss the biblical world view. | Photo by Susan Amundson