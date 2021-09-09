Hurricane Ida will be remembered as a devastating storm with the same emotion as that of Hurricane Camille (1969) and Hurricane Katrina (2005). People killed, property destroyed and lives changed are part and parcel of these types of storms.

For the New Hope Baptist Church family on Ten Mile Creek, Hurricane Ida felt very personal. Although spared from the brunt of the storm, members Kelly and David Gaudet were in the center of it. The Gaudets moved to the area several years ago, but maintain their “Home Place” in Galliano, Louisiana in Lafourche Parrish, which is just north of Golden Meadow. This was ground zero for Ida’s land path.

Since moving to Marion County, David has returned to work in Galliano and rode out the storm there. Fortunately, he’s OK, but the family properties did not fare so well. There were and, as we all know are still, many needs to meet and tough days ahead.

Kelly works at the New Hope Community Christian School which meets in the New Hope Baptist Church building. After the storm, she and her pastor discussed the needs in Galliano and of her family and friends. The word went out to the congregation on a phone tree and through social media (facebook.com/newhopefoxworth), and the response was, as you would imagine from this Marion county church family, great.

On Friday, Sept. 3, at 6 a.m., the crew of four left with a 4x8 trailer filled with supplies of all kinds. Water, food, cleaning supplies, ice, gasoline and more filled the trailer, which filled a great need for the Gaudets, their family and friends.

If needed or when needed, the NHBC church family will respond again to this difficult need. While all of Marion County knows about the difficulties that Mother Nature can bring, Pastor Jerry Watts knows all too well as he was a pastor in Biloxi when Katrina came ashore. “Those were difficult days,” says Pastor Watts. “We stand ready to respond to any request for assistance that we can give.”

Many throughout this community have and continue to respond to this disaster. The New Hope pastor offers these words as one who has lived through such an event.

“Before collecting and taking items into a disaster area, make a contact down there and get a list of pertinent needs,” Watts said. “In the Katrina aftermath, we would have 18-wheeler to pull into our parking lot that were loaded to the brim. Because they had not checked about the needs, they might have only two or three things in the load that could be used. I pray that we will be very intentional about our response so that we can maximize our efforts because lives may depend on it.”