November will be a month of new beginnings for East Marion graduate Johnathan Abram, who was claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers Wednesday after being waived by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.

Abram, a 2019 first-round draft pick by the Raiders, has three career interceptions and 11 passes defensed through 36 career games and 34 starts. He also has 255 tackles, with 9.5 for loss and a fumble recovery.

Abram had been the Raiders' starting strong safety since being drafted, but under a new regime in general manager Dave Ziegler and new head coach Josh McDaniels, he lost his starting job in Week 8 of this season to Duron Harmon. Abram was rumored to have been shopped for a trade leading up to last week's deadline, but ultimately no deal came about.

Abram, who turned 26 last month, shared his thoughts on the departure from Las Vegas earlier this week on social media after learning about the new development.

"It was always an honor and privilege to suit up in that silver and black. Forever grateful for the opportunity," Abram wrote. "Made a lot of everlasting memories and relationships. Breaks my heart to leave. Felt like I would be a Raider forever."

Abram will be reunited with a familiar face in Green Bay's special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, who coached for the Raiders prior to joining the Packers and has helped bring in several former Raiders special team members.

The former East Marion, Georgia, Jones and Mississippi State star will play his first home game at Lambeau Field with the Packers on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. when they play host to the Dallas Cowboys.