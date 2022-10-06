The Eagles needed just 12 seconds to assert their dominance over Amite County in their second district game of the season. East Marion sophomore receiver Caden Mingo burned the cornerback on a deep post and hauled in a perfect throw from LJ Andrews for a 48-yard touchdown, which was the first of Andrews’ six touchdown passes and led to a 56-14 victory for the Eagles.

First-year head coach Jerry Fletcher said it was a complete game for the Eagles (3-4, 2-0) as they executed extremely well in all three phases, leading to the 42-point beat down of the Trojans.

After forcing the Trojans to punt following the Andrews-to-Mingo score, Jadarrius “Koolaid” Mallard made it a two-score game with 2:15 remaining in the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown plunge up the gut.

On the ensuing possession, LaDarien Haynes came screaming off the edge on third down to strip-sack Amite’s quarterback, and Alex Miller recovered it for the Eagles at the Trojans’ 17-yard line. Then on the very next play, Andrews rolled to his right and hit Ka’Ron Weary in the end zone with a back-shoulder throw for a 17-yard touchdown, increasing East Marion’s lead to 21-0.

On East Marion’s next possession, Andrews made some more magic with his feet to extend the play before launching a touchdown. After eluding the rush, the senior gunslinger launched a deep ball to Chris Magee, who hauled it in, made a man miss and took it to the house for a 47-yard touchdown. Magee ran a beautiful out-and-up to create separation and ultimately increase the Eagles’ advantage to 28-0 early in the second quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, the Trojans finally answered after forcing Mallard to fumble. This time, the scramble drill went in Amite’s favor as the Trojans scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass their quarterback threw on the run to cut the deficit to 28-6.

East Marion wasted no time, though, turning it back into a four-possession game. Just a few plays later, Andrews once again scrambled to his right and connected with Weary downfield, and Weary broke a tackle near the goal line to finish off a 30-yard touchdown. Kristian Day drilled the third of his six extra points to make it 35-6.

Amite County gifted the ball back to the Eagles on a bad snap that Lozavious Armstrong fell on, setting up East Marion’s sixth touchdown of the first half on what was actually a busted play. The shotgun snap bounced off the grass, causing Andrews to retreat almost 10 yards to scoop it up to try and make a play. Simmons, a tight end, turned from blocker to receiver to catch a short dump off pass and turn upfield for an easy 7-yard touchdown, which put the Eagles ahead 42-6 going into the locker rooms.

“As quiet as it’s kept, LJ is probably one of the best quarterbacks in 2A football. He keeps his eyes downfield, extends the play with his legs and throws the football really well,” Fletcher said. “I think there were three or four plays he threw touchdowns on where he was getting out of trouble, scrambling and keeping his eyes downfield to deliver the ball to his receivers.”

On the first play from scrimmage of the second half, Amite County fumbled a handoff that Weary scooped up at the Trojans’ 25-yard line. Just two plays later, Magee took a jet sweep pass around the left side 5 yards into the end zone.

To start off the fourth quarter, East Marion turned to the running game for its eighth touchdown of the night. After Mallard gained 45 yards on four carries, the Eagles gave it to Simmons on a fullback dive, and he plowed his way into the end zone for a 10-yard score that increased the lead to 56-6. Amite County would add a late touchdown, but the game was well out of reach.

As impressive as the offense was, East Marion’s defense was just as relentless, racking up 12 tackles for loss and forcing four turnovers. The pass rush, led by Cory Johnson’s four sacks, was ferocious as well.

“The defense played real well. They were getting after folks pretty good, and we tackled pretty good,” Fletcher said. “The pass rush was able to contain a pretty good quarterback who has been elusive the whole year for Amite County, and we were able to contain with our two defensive ends coming off the edge. Our linebackers were stepping up pretty good.”

The Eagles will now look to build upon the momentum they’ve gathered to start off district play, scoring more than 50 points in both of their wins and having the luxury of not having to sweat in the fourth quarter. To keep that momentum alive, though, they will have to take on the team that was favored to win Region 7-2A to begin the season in Bogue Chitto (6-1, 2-0) in a road matchup Friday that could ultimately decide the district crown.

Kickoff in Bogue Chitto is set for 7 p.m.