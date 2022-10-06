What was a cakewalk week just last year for the Columbia Wildcats when they took on Forrest County AHS, who went 0-10 a season ago, is now a real challenge as state-champion coach Larry Dolan has returned to the Aggies’ sideline and reinvigorated the program in just a few short months.

The Aggies (4-2, 0-1) are leaps and bounds better than they were a year ago, with running back Keeghan Rodgers leading the way in style. With 1,165 yards and 17 touchdowns on 128 carries (9.1 yards per carry) through just six games, Rodgers has emerged as one of the premier threats in the state and poses a real threat for the Wildcats with his speed and tremendous contact balance.

“They run a very similar offense to JDC, and we just gave up 41 points to that,” Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us defensively.”

The Aggies are coming off a hard-fought 47-42 road loss to Lawrence County (6-0, 1-0) in which Rodgers ran for 229 yards and three scores. They ran for 370 yards and four touchdowns as a team, while quarterback Brett Robertson threw a pair of touchdowns as well.

However, as well as Forrest County AHS was able to move the ball offensively, the Aggies had no answer for Lawrence County’s ground game on the other side of the ball. Lawrence County ran for 451 yards (12.9 yards per carry) and six touchdowns, which should be appetizing for the Wildcats who had just had their best game running the ball Friday against Sumrall.

“I’m ready to see our offense grow and get better,” Bilderback said.

Columbia’s own title-winning coach said Forrest County AHS is on its way up, but his primary focus is on making sure his guys are focused on what they can control and not get caught up in all the hoopla that comes with homecoming week.

“You got a state champion coach, and there’s a lot of excitement in their program right now,” Bilderback said. “I think my biggest fear is worrying about the homecoming distractions and everything that comes with that. It’s going to be a battle.”

Columbia will play host to the Aggies Friday night at 7 at Walter Payton Field.