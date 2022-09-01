The Columbia Wildcats lit up the scoreboard in a 41-6 win over the rival East Marion Eagles on Friday. West Marion fell 24-20 to Tylertown, and Columbia Academy fell 37-0 to PCS.

COLUMBIA 41, EAST MARION 6

Stout defense and the ability to create plays on special teams set the tone right out of the gate for the hosting Wildcats in Week 2. After forcing a three-and-out on the opening drive of the contest, Columbia's special teams unit blocked a punt to set up Collin Haney and company at the Eagles' one-yard line, and Amarion Fortenberry punched it across the goal line on the very next play.

The Wildcats never relented that momentum. Instead, they used it to build a 28-0 lead by half, scoring on another short run by Fortenberry, a pass from Haney to DJ Cloyd and a QB scramble into the corner of the end zone by Haney.

Haney connected with Kendale Johnson in the third for his third touchdown of the night, and freshman running back Tra Lewis got in on the action with a goal line push into the end zone in the fourth.

East Marion's LJ Andrews connected with sophomore receiver Caden Mingo for a 60-yard touchdown late in the final quarter to put the Eagles on the scoreboard.

"I think East Marion is very well coached, and they've got some explosive players," Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback said. "I think they're going to beat some really good teams once they're able to weather this storm early. I think our defense played really well tonight, and just like last week, they were on the field a lot. I think we've got to do a better job of sustaining a few drives offensively and giving those guys a break."

The Wildcats (2-0) will travel to Petal next Friday to take on the 6A Panthers (2-0), while East Marion (0-2) will look to bounce back with a home game against North Forrest (0-2).

"Our goal for this week was to go 1-0," Bilderback added. "We did that. We've got to have a better week of preparation next week when we go on the road to play a very very tough 6A opponent. We've got a great test ahead of us, so I'm really excited."