A perfect season ended in a perfect way for the Jefferson Middle School Wildcats football team Monday, with a convincing 34-6 victory over Jeff. Davis County to earn their second straight district championship.

The Wildcats dominated from start to finish. They set the tone on the first drive of the evening with a 13-yard touchdown run by Roderick Curney to earn an early 6-0 lead. They extended their advantage late in the second quarter when Greyson Carney completed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Christian Expose, sending the Wildcats into halftime up 12-0 on the visiting Jaguars.

The Jaguars cut into the lead early in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run to slice the lead in half, but the Wildcats continued to pour it on. Curney broke free down the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play of the ensuing drive. Only moments later, following an interception by JP Haddox, Curney struck again, this time scoring from 30 yards out to extend the lead to 26-6.

Expose wasn't quite finished yet, either. He ended the ensuing Jaguars drive with an interception of his own, which was returned 40 yards to pay dirt, bringing the score to its final tally of 34-6.

Head coach Nick Roberts extended a special thank you after the game to all of the students, parents and volunteers who helped make the 2022 season such a special memory for the Wildcats.

"First, I would like to thank the fans, parents, my assistant coaches, the media and all of the Wildcat staff for their amazing support throughout this season," Roberts said. "These young men started working over the summer with the goal of a championship on their minds, and their work ethic and leadership reflected that. Having young men of this caliber made coaching them very easy. The coaches set goals, and the players met and exceeded every one of them. I love this team and this district, and I'm proud to call myself a Wildcat."