Jadarrius “Koolaid” Mallard is fast — seriously, ridiculously fast. That was on full display Friday night as the senior running back led the East Marion Eagles to a 35-6 victory over North Forrest in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs as he rushed for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone while averaging more than 20 yards per carry.

With the Eagles (7-4) cruising to the victory, and even triggering a running clock for the entire second half with a 35-0 halftime lead, they advanced to the second round to take on Lake (6-5) Friday night at home.

“We executed pretty well, but my takeaway is that we have to get better for the next round because each round gets harder and harder,” Eagles head coach Jerry Fletcher said. “The team that is coming in Friday, which is Lake, is a pretty good football team. If we’re not ready, it can be trouble for us. We’re just trying to stay focused and sharpen up some of our skills, and hopefully we can come out with a victory.”

Those aforementioned skills have led East Marion to win its past four games by an average score of 42-8 during its current six-game win streak, and they showed up immediately against North Forrest. After forcing a quick three-and-out, Mallard’s first two carries of the night were a 31-yard scamper and a 15-yard touchdown up the gut.

On the ensuing kickoff, though, North Forrest’s return man found a seam up the middle and gave the visiting Eagles great field position at the East Marion 39-yard line. North Forrest then surprised East Marion a bit with a 10-man line with direct snaps to the quarterback, who ran power after power to reach the Eagles’ 6. East Marion countered after a few successful runs with a six-man front and was able to figure out how to stop it just in time, forcing North Forrest to alter its approach with a pass that fell incomplete on fourth-and-goal.

“It was something new that they threw at us that we weren’t looking for, and we knew we had to make some adjustments,” Fletcher said. “So we called timeout and made the adjustment on the spot with the six-man front.”

On the very next play following the turnover on downs, Mallard did it again. He followed a pair of lead blocks around the right side, made the cornerback twist over himself with just the slightest adjustment to his rushing path and took off down the sideline for a 94-yard touchdown without being touched to put the Eagles up 14-0 only seven minutes into the game.

East Marion’s next drive wasn’t quite as smooth. After getting into North Forrest territory, quarterback LJ Andrews was chased from the pocket and tried to throw back into the middle of the field without setting his feet and was easily intercepted. North Forrest quickly gave it back with a snap over the head of the quarterback that Ladarien Haynes recovered, but then it happened to Andrews again. Following a 31-yard run by Mallard to get East Marion into the red zone, Andrews scrambled to his left and tried to connect with an open Malcolm Simmons over the middle, but it was picked off again.

Andrews has been exceptional all season creating big plays downfield while scrambling and has limited his mistakes, evidenced by an 18-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio during the regular season. But he completed just 3-of-7 passes against North Forrest for 13 yards and the two interceptions. Fletcher and the Eagles rightfully still have all the faith in the world in Andrews, but Fletchers noted that he can’t make that type of mistake again.

“I’m a former college quarterback, international football quarterback, and bad things happen when you throw across your body. (I told him) you never throw across your body as a quarterback, just throw it out of bounds and live to see the next play,” he explained. “We have to protect the ball at all times.”

East Marion’s defense wasted no time setting up another score, however. Ka’Ron Weary, who has received a number of scholarship offers during his terrific senior season, fielded a punt, reversed field and accelerated down the left sideline for a 34-yard touchdown.

Just a few plays later, North Forrest turned it over once again with a snap over its quarterback head that gave East Marion the ball at the North Forrest 19. Mallard then went over the 200-yard mark with his third touchdown of the night, using his next-level speed to accelerate for an 11-yard score that made it 27-0.

As impressive as Mallard was Friday night, he was untouched on almost all of his big runs until he was well downfield. That wouldn’t have been possible without the excellent play of an offensive line that found its groove around midseason.

“The offensive line has been doing (well) for the past five or six weeks. They’re staying on their blocks and getting to the guys they’re supposed to be blocking,” Fletcher said. “It makes it easy for Koolaid when he has some big holes to run through.”

On East Marion’s final possession of the first half, it was backed up into third-and-25 following a sack and a delay of game. The Eagles picked the perfect for the situation, though, inserting Weary at quarterback to run a speed sweep around the left side, which not only picked up a first down but also a 35-yard touchdown. The Eagles converted the 2-point conversion with 1:15 to play in the first half, which automatically triggered a running clock for the second half.

North Forrest did manage to get on the board in the fourth quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run by Demarcus Baker, but it was much too little too late.

With a win over Lake this Friday night, the Eagles would face either Velma Jackson (6-4, 4-1 against 2A opponents) or Mize (9-2, 7-1 against 2A opponents) in the third round. Velma Jackson beat Newton 55-0 in the first round, and Mize beat Amite County 41-0.

Kickoff against the Hornets is at 7 p.m.