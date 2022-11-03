The Marion County School District filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Marion County Board of Supervisors for not fully funding the school district’s request for a 6.48-mill tax increase. Rather than agreeing to the school district’s request, the Board of Supervisors approved a 0.74-mill increase to cover a shortfall in the district’s budget.

The lawsuit states that on or about Aug. 12, the school district adopted a Resolution Requesting Ad Valorem Tax Levy for $4,627,229.27 ($4.627 million), which did not include debt obligations, for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

“Under Mississippi law, ‘[u]pon receipt of the school board’s order requesting the ad valorem tax effort in dollars, the [Board of Supervisors] is required to determine the millage rate necessary to generate funds equal to the dollar amount requested by the school board.’ Miss. Code Ann. 37-57-104(1). So long as the millage necessary to generate the funds requested does not exceed a total of 55 mills or an increase of more than 4% over the preceding year’s ad valorem tax effort, the Board of Supervisors is required to fund the District’s request.”

The lawsuit continues, “In its Order, the Board of Supervisors did not determine the millage rate necessary to generate funds equal to the dollar amount requested by the District in its Resolution. In fact, the millage rate established by the Order will result in a shortfall of the District’s budget for FY 2022-2023 by approximately $427,913.18. The Board of Supervisors did not offer an explanation or reasoning for refusing to fully fund the District’s budget request.”

A press release issued Monday afternoon from the Marion County School District says, “The Marion County School District only (wants) what’s best for our school children. Funding for our schools comes largely though property taxes at a rate set by our County Board of Supervisors. That process is set out in Mississippi law.”

The increase in the district’s budget request comes from its maintenance budget, which increased $457,355 or 5.60 mills from $4.003 million to $4.461 million.

When the Board of Supervisors considered the school district’s budget request on Aug. 26, District 1 Supervisor Blue Green asked Marion County CPA Charlie Prince if it was possible to fund what the school district is asking for without raising taxes by taking it from other areas within the budget. Prince said the county would have to reduce its general fund or road and bridge fund extensively, which didn’t appeal to any of the supervisors.

“If we took 6.48 mills from the general fund — that would be a little over $1 million — you would be $1.5 million into your cash if you did that,” Prince explained. “To me, if you were to reduce your county levy anywhere to offset the increase the school levy, you would have to reduce expenditures in the general fund by that same amount.”

He added that if the county did that, it would eventually have to add those 6.48 mills back into the general fund because it is already tapped out. The only way to reduce the general fund is to reduce county employees, according to Prince. He said he and Chancery Clerk Elisha Moree have already gone through the expenditures of every department, and there really is nowhere to cut.

During that meeting, Green said it doesn’t make sense to raise taxes in Marion County, especially considering there are so many people who can’t afford their taxes already, which he evidenced by the 22 pages of property taxes in The Columbian-Progress that were published in August. His hope then was that the school district’s administration will experience a shakeup that would potentially reduce the school district’s budget.

“We’re hoping to get us a new school superintendent next year that will have some sense,” Green said. “We got two school board members up for reelection this year, and we’re hoping one more will see the light. That’s our hope. It’s no guarantee, but I know people don’t have their name in the paper (for owing property taxes) just because they want it in the paper.”

District 3 Supervisor Tony Morgan made the motion to advertise for increasing the tax levy by 0.74 mills during that meeting, which Green seconded. District 2 Supervisor John Moree voted for the advertisement, while Supervisors Raymon Rowell and Calvin Newsome voted against it. Rowell and Newsome believed the county should advertise for a higher tax levy because it likely is going to have to do it eventually.

The district’s press release further stated, “Once again, the Board of Supervisors has decided not to fund the school district’s request, even though they are required to do so under Mississippi law. This decision by the Board of Supervisors will once again result in a ‘shortfall’ for the 2022-23 year. This means the county will once again incur even more costs to operate the schools. Unfortunately, the school district has been forced to go to court to require the Board of Supervisors to follow Mississippi law and properly fund our schools.

“Today, our schools operate on a bare-bones budget making our mission tougher than ever. … Without enough funding, our schools will not be able to educate our workforce in order to attract good jobs and industry to our county. Poor funding for our schools negatively affects all of us, whether or not you now have children attending the county schools. This is not a wasteful or extravagant request. The Marion County School District is available to answer any questions that any of our constituents may have. Please contact your supervisor and stress the importance of following Mississippi law and fully funding our schools.”

On Sept. 30, through the law firm Adams and Reese LLP, the school district sent the Board of Supervisors a letter imploring the board to fund its budget as required by state law. “Although the School District has the authority to request an increase of up to seven percent (7%) from the next preceding fiscal year’s ad valorem tax in dollars pursuant to Miss. Code Ann. 37-57-105, the School District requested a conservative four percent (4%) increase even with the shortfall created by the millage rate decrease. This increase is necessary as a result of rising costs, including the increase in the price of fuel, pay raises for federally funded teachers, rising health and property insurance premiums, and other necessary costs for the education of the children of Marion County.”

It proceeded, “the Board of Supervisors did not establish a sufficient millage rate to fund the School District’s request for fiscal year 2022-2023. If the Board of Supervisors fail to immediately cure this violation of Mississippi law before the Order takes effect, the School District will have no alternative than to pursue legal action to obtain the funds to which the School District is statutorily entitled.

The lawsuit alleged that the Board of Supervisors did not respond to the letter nor provide a reason as to why it did not fund the request.

The lawsuit was then filed on Friday, four days prior to the midterm elections, which will decide two seats on the Marion County School Board. Wali T. Bilal and Joe Bracey are running for District 1, while Jeffrey Wayne Brumfield is running for District 2.