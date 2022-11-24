After a six-year hiatus from coaching, Reid McKay chose to retake the sideline as Columbia Academy's girls basketball head coach. Now, he's back on the prowl with the Lady Cougars as they chase the goals they've set for themselves in the 2022-2023 season.

McKay is no stranger to the program or the community. He's coached for 17 years, 14 of which were at Columbia Academy, with the other three being at Presbyterian Christian. During that time, he became one of the winningest coaches in all fields of competition at Columbia Academy. McKay chose to step away from the game in 2016 to pursue other aspirations as a private business owner, but when the opportunity presented itself for him to rejoin the program this fall, he felt it was the right time to return to the court.

"I had been away from coaching for about six years or so, but a situation arose where (CA) was in search of a new girls basketball coach," McKay said. "A few phone calls were made, and they asked if I'd be willing to get back into coaching. Before I knew it, I was right back into the mix."

For the administration, the opportunity to bring McKay back to their staff was a no-brainer. Having already watched him make a positive impact of generations of students, Athletic Director TC Chambliss said the school was honored to have him return as a member of the CA family.

"A lot of folks here never really lost touch with coach McKay. Everyone thought extremely highly of him while he was here, and he's continued to be involved as a part of our community, so you really just don't lose contact with people like that," Chambliss said. "A lot of people here love coach McKay. Conversations were had about whether or not he'd have any interest in coming back, and luckily, he did. So we're all really excited to have him back at our school."

Although he and McKay coach different sports, Chambliss said that each and every coach is ultimately tasked with the same job, and he believes McKay is as qualified as they come to teach the Lady Cougars a lot of valuable lessons, both on and off the court.

"Coach McKay is one of the better teachers that you'll ever come across, period," Chambliss said. "He's got great patience, and he just communicates so well with his players. He doesn't get too high or too low. No matter the situation or circumstances, his demeanor is the same regardless. He's built a great relationship with the girls, and we're looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish together."

McKay said he did miss several aspects of coaching during his time away, particularly the camaraderie that comes with being part of a team and the chance to compete alongside players and fellow staff members that you've spent hours upon hours practicing and preparing with.

"I think I missed the competitive aspect of it the most," McKay said. "The competition and just having the opportunity to spend time with the kids. They're a lot of fun. They laugh and cut up a lot, and we have a good time, so you make a lot of great memories and friendships along the way."

Now that he's returned to action with the Lady Cougars, who are currently 5-3 on the young season, McKay said his main goal is to use the game he loves as a means of instilling valuable lessons into his players that will benefit them far beyond their days as members of the CA basketball program.

"This game gives you so many opportunities to learn and grow, not just as players but as young men and women," McKay said. "It's taught me a lot over the years, and it's great to have a chance to pass that on to another generation. We're going to have a lot of fun, make a lot of memories and, hopefully, win some games while we're at it."