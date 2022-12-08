Two more Lady Cougars are now headed to the next level of competition, as Columbia Academy seniors Abbey Pevey and Maggie Wilks both signed softball scholarships Friday to attend Southwest Mississippi Community College.

As seniors, Pevey and Wilks helped lead the Lady Cougars to yet another successful season, placing second in their district and advancing all the way to the MAIS State Tournament in postseason play. Wilks, who received First Team All-District and First Team All-State 5A honors, batted .505 at the plate as a senior with 52 hits, 12 doubles, 20 stolen bases and only four strikeouts the entire season.

Pevey, a Second Team All-District honoree, missed five weeks of competition due to an injury recovery but posted a 4-2 record from the pitching circle with 30 strikeouts through 49 innings pitched

Wilks' father, CA head softball coach Kyle Wilks, said he looks forward to seeing what the two will accomplish at the collegiate level, even though he'll greatly miss watching them play in orange and blue.

"They've worked really hard to get here. This is not something you typically decide to do your senior year because it takes years of hard work and dedication to put yourself here," Wilks said. "We're really proud of all the hard work they've put into this game and everything they've accomplished along the way, and even though their absence will be felt in our dugout, we know there are a lot of great things in store for them at the next level, and we can't wait to cheer them on."