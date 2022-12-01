This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Cole Crozier of the Columbia Fire Department.

Q: When and where were you born?

A: I was born in Hattiesburg in 1994.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: I just graduated from West Marion.

Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company.

A: I've worked here with the fire department for about four months now.

Q: What led you to your profession?

A: Well, my dad (Kevin Crozier) worked here until about six years ago. He was here for about nine years, so I've just always been around this place and these guys.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: Probably just being able to help people in the community during times of need and the people you meet during the process.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: You see a lot of things that are just tough to see, so mentally, it can be a little challenging at times.

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

A: In this line of work, you've always got to be able to depend on one another because you'll never get the job done alone. You've always got to have a good team around you.

Q: When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A: I wanted to be a professional baseball player.

Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?

A: Probably my dad. He's a really hard worker, and he's taught me a lot over the years by his example.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: I'd have to go with ribs. I'm real big on ribs.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: I think it'd be pretty neat to visit Iceland.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: Hunting, fishing, hanging out with friends and family and playing baseball.

Q: What do you enjoy about Columbia and Marion County?

A: I really like the sense of community and just the fact that everyone knows everyone and looks out for one another.

Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?

A: I'd have to go with Chris Pratt.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: Skydiving!

Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three values?

A: God, family and friends.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: I'd like to be remembered as someone who was willing to help people and made a positive impact on the people around me.