This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Cole Crozier of the Columbia Fire Department.
Q: When and where were you born?
A: I was born in Hattiesburg in 1994.
Q: Where did you attend school?
A: I just graduated from West Marion.
Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company.
A: I've worked here with the fire department for about four months now.
Q: What led you to your profession?
A: Well, my dad (Kevin Crozier) worked here until about six years ago. He was here for about nine years, so I've just always been around this place and these guys.
Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?
A: Probably just being able to help people in the community during times of need and the people you meet during the process.
Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
A: You see a lot of things that are just tough to see, so mentally, it can be a little challenging at times.
Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?
A: In this line of work, you've always got to be able to depend on one another because you'll never get the job done alone. You've always got to have a good team around you.
Q: When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A: I wanted to be a professional baseball player.
Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?
A: Probably my dad. He's a really hard worker, and he's taught me a lot over the years by his example.
Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?
A: I'd have to go with ribs. I'm real big on ribs.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
A: I think it'd be pretty neat to visit Iceland.
Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?
A: Hunting, fishing, hanging out with friends and family and playing baseball.
Q: What do you enjoy about Columbia and Marion County?
A: I really like the sense of community and just the fact that everyone knows everyone and looks out for one another.
Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?
A: I'd have to go with Chris Pratt.
Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?
A: Skydiving!
Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three values?
A: God, family and friends.
Q: How would you like to be remembered?
A: I'd like to be remembered as someone who was willing to help people and made a positive impact on the people around me.