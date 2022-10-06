As magical as Columbia Academy’s halftime homecoming presentation was, the Cougars’ play was anything but Friday night in a 47-12 loss to rival Simpson Academy.

CA (2-6) actually hung tough through the first two quarters and went into halftime with the momentum on their side, but Simpson pulled away in the third quarter and never looked back. CA head coach TC Chambliss said while it was nice to show that CA could hang with a team of Simpson’s caliber, the time for moral victories is effectively over.

“The first half we did play better than most people thought. That’s all I heard about for a few weeks — the big, bad game with Simpson. I was pretty sick of hearing about it. But I’m past the moral victories and being close,” he explained. “I know this is a process and it takes time, but it’s like I told the kids (Monday), if you can play with them for a half, then you should play with them for both halves.

“But it just shows that there are still some things that I haven’t done as a head coach to put us in a position, whether it be mentally or in terms of leadership, to get us there with our mentality to do that. When certain things happen, we still kind of drop our heads and throw in the towel a little bit. I understand and recognize there’s progress being made, and they’ve made humongous strides, but the bar is going to always continue to rise.”

That has led Chambliss to his mantra for the rest of the season: “Good enough is not good enough. Raise the bar.” He has challenged his players not to settle for good enough in any aspect of their lives.

The Cougars had a solid opening drive going with Reed Duncan completing a couple passes for first downs, but CA’s drive came to halt as the running game was stuffed on fourth-and-1 for a turnover on downs inside Simpson territory. Simpson didn’t waste much time capitalizing on the stop as Carter Cockrell took off for a 38-yard touchdown on an inside zone to give the visiting Cougars a 6-0 advantage midway through the first quarter.

The next five possessions resulted in either punts or turnovers on downs until Cockrell was able to break free once again. Simpson ran counter trey with two pulling blockers delivering perfect blocks on the second level and Cockrell’s speed killing CA’s pursuit angles, culminating in a 47-yard touchdown that gave Simpson a 12-0 lead with 7:17 remaining in the first half.

A long kickoff return gave CA great field position for its ensuing possession, but on the first play of the drive, Duncan was intercepted on a sprint right option to end CA’s scoring chance. Simpson then orchestrated a long drive that quarterback Barrett McKenney capped off with a 7-yard touchdown run on a play-action rollout. Simpson converted the 2-point conversion to go up 20-0 with just 41 seconds to go before halftime.

Three plays later, though, CA answered as Duncan produced the most impressive play of his young career to date. He rolled to his right and just as he was about to pass the line of scrimmage, he uncorked a 45-yard dart to the middle of the field despite throwing across his body. Eli Beard leaped high into the air to come down with it and fought his way into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown that cut the deficit to 14 points going into halftime.

“He dropped that one in there,” Chambliss said.

CA’s newfound momentum didn’t last even one play into the second half, however. Simpson’s Bryson Franklin leaped to catch a line-drive kickoff over his head, found a seam up the middle and took off for a 75-yard touchdown with relative ease.

Simpson added to its commanding lead on its next drive as McKenney found Tyler Stanford over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown that made it 34-6 midway through the third quarter. After Simpson added two more scores on the ground, Duncan rounded out the scoring for the game with a 4-yard touchdown run for CA that moved the final tally to 47-12.

Although Simpson nearly hung 50 points on the board, Chambliss said he was proud of the way his defense kept fighting.

“Their running back is one of the best in the state. Coach Mangum always has a physical team, and their offensive line had a full squad of returning starters. That’s a group he’s had his hands on for several years now,” he said. “(Our defense) fought their guts out. … Our defense has been our heart and soul all season. If they didn’t fight the way they did, it would have been 100-12. I can’t say enough about them and how well coach Stanley has had them prepared all year.”

The Cougars have just two games left, both in District 4 competition, and must at least one to have a chance to make the playoffs. The only way to guarantee a spot in the postseason is to win both. That important stretch will start Friday night when they travel to Waynesboro to take on Wayne Academy (2-4).

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.