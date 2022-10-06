On a special Friday night at Gardner Stadium, it was the special teams unit that made the greatest impact on the field. A couple key kick returns sparked a second-half comeback for the Columbia Wildcats that propelled them to a 20-14 victory over Forrest County Agricultural on homecoming night and a 2-0 start to district play.

The Wildcats have claimed the first lead more often than not this season, displaying a knack for creating big plays that set the tone of the game, but that was far from the case on Friday against the Aggies. Although the offense did manage to claw its way into FCAHS territory twice in the first half, both drives ended short of the goal line. Head coach Chip Bilderback said it was difficult for the Wildcats' offense to find a rhythm due to the limited amount of time they were given on the field.

"It was difficult to get anything going early because we only had two offensive drives the entire first half," Bilderback said. "We knew FCAHS would come out and try to control the clock with their running game, and they did a pretty good job of that. We did get a couple of opportunities in good field position on the drives we did have, but we just weren't able to take advantage."

Columbia's opening drive started near midfield after a kick return to the 45-yard line. Sophomore quarterback Collin Haney connected with AJ Lewis and Naji Cain four times through the air to help push the ball deep into enemy territory. The Aggies stood their ground in the red zone, however, holding the Wildcats to only two yards on their last four plays and forcing a turnover on downs right at the goal line.

Their next drive began in even more favorable field position at the Aggies' 38-yard line. Two plays into the drive, Lewis caught a screen pass from Haney and took it 17 yards before the ball was jarred loose by a defender, ending yet another promising drive.

The Aggies then put together an impressive drive of their own, leaning on highly-touted running back Keeghan Rodgers to help clinch six first downs en route to a 2-yard touchdown run and an extra point to go ahead on the scoreboard. They then caught the Wildcats off guard with a successful onside kick attempt, denying Columbia's offense the opportunity to respond and protecting a 7-0 lead that stood until halftime.

"We were caught a little off guard by the onside kick just before half," Bilderback admitted. "It was really good execution on their part to retake possession and hold onto the lead. Thankfully, our special teams was able to make some plays in the second half and create a spark for us that carried over to our offense and defense."

Everything changed from the opening kickoff of the third quarter. Assistant coach Drew Fortenberry had been telling freshman Darrien Peters for weeks that he was close to breaking a game-changing kick return, and he finally did. He exploded down the sideline for a 66-yard return, which was followed with a 12-yard touchdown run by Amarion Fortenberry to put the Wildcats on the board. The point-after attempt was no good, but the Wildcats cut the lead to 7-6 with momentum in their favor.

The resilient Aggies responded with another strong showing, however, forging a drive that lasted eight minutes and ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal to extend their lead to 14-6 midway through the third quarter.

Then Peters struck again. He fielded the following kickoff at the 11-yard line and exploded for an 89-yard touchdown return. A successful two-point conversion attempt tied the score 14-14.

"Plays like that are always exciting to see on special teams," Bilderback said. "That's why football is, in my opinion, the ultimate team sport. It's not all about offense or defense. It's about executing in all three phases of the game, and our guys were able to do that when it mattered most."

Peters' playmaking on special teams ignited momentum for both the offense and defense. After the Wildcats' defense forced the Aggies to go three-and-out on the following drive, Haney connected with Kendale Johnson on a 66-yard touchdown pass, lifting the Wildcats to their very first lead of the night late into the third quarter of action.

The Aggies continued to fight their way up field, finding themselves in Wildcat territory down by six with only five minutes remaining in regulation, but Columbia's defense answered the call with a crucial stop on fourth down to recapture possession. Haney then orchestrated a game-sealing drive, moving the sticks and milking the clock until the final buzzer sounded to cap off a hard-fought 20-14 win for the Wildcats. Bilderback said he was extremely pleased with his team's ability to maintain its composure and fight through the first-half adversity for a comeback victory.

"FCAHS has a really good football team, and they showed that on Friday," he said. "They run the football extremely well, and they don't commit a lot of turnovers. I think they're the kind of team that could end up winning a game or two if they reach the playoffs. It was a tough battle and another great step in the right direction for our team."

The Wildcats are currently tied with Poplarville for first place in Region 7-4A with only three games remaining on their regular-season schedule. This Friday they'll travel to Purvis for another district showdown with the Tornadoes in hopes of extending their current winning streak to three games.