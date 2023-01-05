Not only will the soon-to-open Columbia Sportsplex be used to create fond new memories for younger generations, but it'll also be used to preserve memories made in the past. Eighteen spaces will be made available for art that honors local standouts, whose success has inspired others to continue reaching for their dreams.

The 18 spaces, which will appear behind home plate of each field as well as other areas throughout the complex, will feature art walls with photos and descriptions of each player or team that is selected. Everyone in the community is free to make nominations, which can be for individuals who have achieved success beyond Columbia or teams that have performed at exceptionally high levels. Athletes from all sports are eligible for the honor, not just baseball and softball. Parks and Recreation Director Josh Smith said the idea is to allow the community to play a part in honoring Columbia's rich tradition of excellence in athletics, while hopefully inspiring younger generations to swing for the fences.

"Our arts committee came up with the idea. I'm just the middle man, passing along the news," Smith shared. "And I think it'll be great. You know, everyone around here knows about Walter Payton and everything he accomplished, but there are a lot of others who are remembered fondly by people in our communities as well, and this just creates a neat way to recognize and honor them."

Nomination forms may be found at this link, https://bit.ly/3GfZgkB, or picked up physically at City Hall. They should be submitted to jsmith@cityofcolumbiams.com or physically delivered to Sportsplex Athlete Nomination, City of Columbia Recreation Dept, 201 Second Street, Columbia, MS 39429 by Jan. 27. A specially appointed committee will choose the honorees from the submitted nominations.

As for the sportsplex itself, Smith said its construction is coming along really well, with contractors estimating that the project could potentially be completed by late February or early March. Saturday, April 1 is the target date for Opening Day, with a ceremony being held the night before to celebrate the occasion. Registration for baseball and softball was opened to the public Friday morning.

"Obviously, this time of year, weather plays a huge role in things, so we're hoping for good luck in that department," Smith said. "But everything is rocking and rolling, and we're excited to share it with the community."