The 52nd clash between East and West Marion was ultimately a tale of two halves. The Eagles came flying out of the gate with a score on their very first drive, and they held the Trojans scoreless through the first two quarters of action, but the Trojans took control down the backstretch and pulled away late for a 19-6 victory to begin the season.

For East Marion head coach Jerry Fletcher, Friday night's game served as his very first with the program. Fletcher said he was thoroughly impressed with the atmosphere surrounding the game and the support both teams received from the fans who packed the stadium.

"We a great night. I thought it was a lot of fun," Fletcher said. "So many people came out to support these kids, not just East Marion fans but West Marion as well. Both sides of the stadium were totally full. Rivalry games are always a great experience to be a part of, and our kids have been excited about this one since the day I showed up in June, so I knew it was going to be a pretty special night."

That excitement lifted the Eagles to an early edge in momentum. Starting on their own 21-yard line, East Marion marched down in just seven plays and scored on a 29-yard run by Jadarrius "Koolaid" Mallard. The point after attempt was no good, leaving the Eagles with a 6-0 lead early in the first.

West Marion struggled to move the football in the first half, with their first two drives ending on a turnover on downs and a punt. Late in the second quarter, they strung together a 16-play drive to penetrate the red zone with a chance to tie or take the lead, but East Marion's Kyler "Smoky" Collins brought the drive to an end with an interception to protect the Eagles' lead.

Nevertheless, the Trojans stayed patient, believing the depth of their roster would work to their advantage down the stretch. West Marion head coach Brandon Thornhill said his players never allowed their lack of success in the first half to get them down, and that ultimately made all the difference as they pulled away in the final 30 minutes of action.

"We were pretty level-headed. There weren't any hoo-rah speeches or anything like that," Thornhill said. "We broke down some film at halftime and found a few looks that we liked. We felt we would be able to wear them down in the second half, and fortunately that's what we were able to do."

West Marion set a new tone early in the second half, marching 70 yards on its opening drive and scoring on a 45-yard run by Jakaden Mark. A successful point after attempt gave the Trojans a 7-6 lead, which they continued to build on in the fourth.

After a series of injury timeouts seemed to wear down both rosters, West Marion's Quai Ward found a gap and broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run, extending the Trojans' lead to 13-6 with under eight minutes remaining in the fourth.

The Eagles' final comeback attempt was cut short near mid field with just over three minutes on the clock. Moments after connecting with Ka'Ron Weary for a 25-yard pass, senior quarterback LJ Andrews had the ball stripped from his hands by a host of Trojan defenders. West Marion dove onto the loose ball, and Mark put the game away six plays later with a dive into the end zone for his second touchdown of the night.

Fletcher said that, despite losing Friday's contest, there are a lot of ways the Eagles can learn from their mistakes and put themselves in better position to win ball games over the next three months. For starters, they have to work on minimizing penalties and protecting the football.

"I thought we made a lot of mistakes. Coming into the season, you kind of expect to see that to an extent, but those small errors built up over the course of the night, and we just weren't able to overcome them," Fletcher said. "We've got to do a better job of avoiding penalties, and we've got to do away with the turnovers.

"All in all, I saw a lot of promise. We did move the ball pretty well early on in the ball game. Now we've got to learn how to sustain that for four quarters. If we can do that — and I believe we will — then we'll be just fine."

Although they came away with the win, Thornhill said the Trojans were far from perfect on Friday as well. They'll have their own work cut out for them as they continue to fine tune the product they're putting on the field, but for now he and his players are grateful to be on the winning side of another classic rivalry game.

"Some of those mistakes are just things you come to expect early on in the season, but by Week 3 or 4 we should have a lot of those issues taken care of," Thornhill said. "But I was proud of the way our guys stayed level-headed even when we were down and just stuck to the game plan that we worked on all week. We knew this wasn't going to be easy. We knew it would be a dogfight. East Marion has a really good football team, we're going to be pulling for them every week after this."

The Trojans (1-0) will look to carry the momentum from Friday's win into next week's matchup against Tylertown, while East Marion (0-1) will prepare for a chance to bounce back in yet another rivalry game against Columbia.