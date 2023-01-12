The West Marion Trojans and Lady Trojans traveled to St. Patrick on Monday for their first road games of 2023. The Lady Trojans dominated their way to a 49-32 victory, advancing to 2-1 in district play, while the boys fell to 2-2 in district play with an 80-53 loss.

The Lady Trojans (15-2, 2-1) have been red hot since their 10-game winning streak was snapped by Jeff Davis County. Friday night they won easily over Perry Central, 47-9, and they followed up that performance with yet another dominant display at St. Patrick, never trailing en route to a second straight win in district play.

For the Trojans (4-14, 2-2), Monday's road trip was a bit more of a challenge. They fell behind early due to a slow start offensively and were unable to stop the bleeding, getting outscored in all four quarters in a 27-point loss that left them with more questions than answers. Jamal Martin led the Trojans in scoring with 16 points, followed by Brandon Bullock with 12 and Tayvion Johnson with 11.

Both teams will be back in action Friday night with another pair of district home games. The Trojans will take on St. Stanislaus, who they defeated 50-49 in their first meeting back in December, while the Lady Trojans will look for a third straight district win over Our Lady Academy.