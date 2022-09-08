The Columbia Wildcats were firing on all cylinders in their bid to remain the Marion County champs against the rival East Marion Eagles, capturing the lead just minutes into competition and never letting off the gas, ending the night with a 41-6 home victory.

Stout defense and the ability to create plays on special teams set the tone right out of the gate for the Wildcats (2-0). After forcing a three-and-out on the opening drive of the contest, Columbia's Mac McDaniel blocked and recovered a punt to set up Collin Haney and company at the Eagles' 1-yard line. Amarion Fortenberry punched it across the goal line on the very next play for the first score of the night.

Later in the first quarter, Columbia worked its way down the field in only five plays to score on a 6-yard pass from Haney to senior DJ Cloyd. Fortenberry reached pay dirt again on the following Wildcats drive. Minutes later, following yet another three-and-out forced by Columbia's defense, Haney scrambled down the right sideline for a 10-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 28-0 advantage entering halftime.

The Wildcats never relented their first half momentum, rather they stepped on the gas again early in the third to put the game away. Haney connected with Kendale Johnson for his third touchdown of the night, and freshman running back Tra Lewis got in on the action with a goal line push into the end zone in the fourth quarter.

East Marion's LJ Andrews connected with Caden Mingo late in the fourth on a shovel pass that Mingo carried 56 yards into the end zone for the Eagles' only points of the contest.

Although the game was rather one-sided, Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback said he believes the Eagles still have the ability to be a special team this year, and he believes his Wildcats can learn a lot from the latest edition of this hometown rivalry game.

"I think East Marion is very well coached, and they've got some explosive players," he said. "I think they're going to beat some really good teams once they're able to weather this storm early. I think our defense played really well tonight, and just like last week, they were on the field a lot. I think we've got to do a better job of sustaining a few drives offensively and giving those guys a break."

Bilderback is also excited to see how his young playmakers continue to develop over the course of the season. His sophomore quarterback, Haney, scored two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground while Fortenberry led all players in production with 113 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. If things are clicking this well in early September, the sky is the limit for what the unit can achieve down the backstretch of the season.

"Things are coming along well. I thought Collin did a nice job of managing the game and spreading the ball around to our playmakers, and I think he'll continue to improve as he gets more live reps," Bilderback said. "We've got a lot of kids who have been waiting for their opportunities to make plays, and I think they're really hungry to keep pushing themselves and improving."

As for the Eagles, East Marion head coach Jerry Fletcher said his team has to continue getting better at minimizing mistakes and capitalizing on good field position to put the ball in the end zone.

"Well for starters, I was proud of the fact that our kids never gave up. They kept fighting, even when they were down and out, and that's something we can continue to build on," Fletcher said. "We've just got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. We have to maintain the same level of intensity and hard work for four quarters. We didn't do that on Friday, but we'll have the opportunity to make some corrections and get back on the right track this coming Friday night."

The Wildcats (2-0) will travel to Petal next Friday to take on the 6A Panthers (2-0), while East Marion (0-2) will look to bounce back with a home game against North Forrest (0-2).

"Our goal for this week was to go 1-0," Bilderback added. "We did that. We've got to have a better week of preparation next week when we go on the road to play a very, very tough 6A opponent. We've got a great test ahead of us, so I'm really excited to see what happens."