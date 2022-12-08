The Wolfpack of Woodlawn Prep have seemingly found their rhythm, having extended their current winning streak to four games with a pair of big wins over Central Baptist and Wilkinson County Christian to kick off the month of December.

Woodlawn Prep (4-2) executed strongly on both sides of the court Dec. 1 against Central Baptist, holding their opponents below double digits through three of four quarters while also putting on quite the shooting display. Sophomore Jack Carney led the charge offensively, sinking eight shots from the field — six of which were from behind the arc — in a 25-point scoring performance to lead his team to a third consecutive victory. Cole Sinclair pitched in 15 points, followed by Braylon Reed with 14 in a convincing 78-29 win for the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack delivered arguably an even stronger performance Dec. 3 against Wilkinson County Christian. Defensively, they were locked in, holding their opponents below double digits in each of the first three quarters then holding them scoreless through the fourth. Sinclair shined on the offensive end with a game-high 24 points, followed by Reed with 14 and fellow sophomore Ethan Bullock with 10 as Woodlawn Prep ran away with its fourth consecutive victory by a score of 65-14.

The Wolfpack traveled to Bogalusa on Tuesday to take on Bens Ford Christian, but results were unavailable at press time. Head coach Cliff East said he's excited about the direction things are heading in for his team as they prepare for another challenge on Thursday night against Lumberton High School.