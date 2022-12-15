The game is beginning to slow down a bit for the red hot Woodlawn Prep Wolfpack (7-2), who have now won seven consecutive games dating back to November, including three big wins last week over Ben's Ford Christian, Lumberton and Prentiss Christian.

The first time Woodlawn Prep faced Ben's Ford Christian this season, the Wolfpack won by way of a 56-54 double overtime thriller. Regulation was all the time that was needed in their rematch Dec. 6, as the Wolfpack pulled away early and held on for a commanding 62-35 victory. Three of the six players who competed for Woodlawn reached double digit scoring totals, led by Cole Sinclair with 19, followed by Drayson Patterson with 13 and Jack Carney with 11. The three scoring leaders also made three shots apiece from behind the arc on a night where the Wolfpack drained 11 three-pointers in total.

Woodlawn's home game Dec. 8 against Lumberton served as not only the program's second contest against a public school opponent but its first victory over such. Head coach Cliff East said it meant a lot to his players, not only to have the opportunity to compete but to put their best foot forward and earn a win over a really talented team.

"It's a game that our guys were really looking forward to playing," East said. "In our first game against a public school (vs. Salem earlier this season on Nov. 8), we fell a little bit short. And really, we dug ourselves into a bit of a hole in this one, too. But the team really came together down the stretch and did what they had to do to get the win."

Trailing by 11 points entering the final quarter of competition, the Wolfpack outscored the Panthers 20-8 through the final eight minutes. With two seconds remaining in a tied contest, a flagrant foul was issued to Lumberton for sending six players onto the court after a timeout. As a result, Carney got the opportunity to sink a go-ahead free throw just before time expired, earning the Wolfpack another hard-fought win 51-50.

Sinclair led the offensive charge once again, scoring a game-high 20 points. Fellow sophomore Braylon Reed pitched in 12 points, followed by Patterson with 10 as the Wolfpack extended its winning streak to six games.

But they weren't quite done yet. On Friday, the Wolfpack traveled to Prentiss Christian for a contest that was defined by excellence on the defensive end. Woodlawn Prep held the Saints to only single digit point totals in three of four quarters, and Reed scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Wolfpack in yet another victory of 48-32.

East credited the team's surge through November and December to its selfless approach to the game, particularly on the offensive end where several different players have stepped up to lead the way in different contests throughout the winning streak.

"Unselfishness on the offensive end has been a huge key for us," East said. "From night to night, we have different guys who step up. Obviously, Braylon has had some really big games, but so has Cole, Jack and several others. You can just keep going down the list. It just seems like our team plays so together as a unit.

"Defensively, I feel like we're growing and finding different ways to create turnovers, which has been a big help as well. So I love where we're at right now and the direction things are going heading into the Christmas break."

The Wolfpack will travel to Hattiesburg Thursday for one more contest against Central Baptist and a chance to extend the streak to eight games before enjoying a couple weeks off for the holidays. They'll pick things up right where they left off on Jan. 3 when they compete in another road game against Humphreys Academy.