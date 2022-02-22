Jimmy Clayton McMurry

81, Sandy Hook

Memorial services were held on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, for Jimmy Clayton McMurry, 81, of Sandy Hook, who passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, Jan. 22. David Fortenberry provided the words of welcome and life tribute. Hank Stringer lead the opening and closing prayers. Clint McMurry and Cameron McMurry provided the aerial sendoff while Dean Fortenberry and Drew McMurry did the firing of the cannon.

He was a unique individual, successful businessman, leader and true friend with many extraordinary hobbies.

Throughout his life, he influenced many towards entrepreneurship, piloting, skydiving, scuba diving and travel. He believed in hard work and was never afraid to take on a large project or adventure. He started and presided over seven business ventures throughout his career.

A world traveler, who enjoyed the company of friends and family, he influenced many others to not only appreciate travel, but to invest in and improve themselves.

His father passed when he and his brother and two sisters were quite young. He put himself through college, graduating from Mississippi State University with a degree in electrical engineering, while raising his siblings and providing for his mother.

He enjoyed scuba diving and earned his master rating. He completed several hundred dives in locations all over the world.

He was an accomplished pilot with instrument and commercial ratings with several thousand hours in numerous aircraft. He was a professionally rated skydiver with over 1,000 jumps and held the Mississippi State Altitude Record for 30 years. He was an active member of the Jumpers over Eighty Society and made his last skydive on his 70th birthday.

Friends and family enjoyed spending time with him listening to tales of his adventures and hearing him sing and play songs on his guitar. He will be sorely missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his father, Rosco McMurry; mother, Faye Renfroe and son, Douglas McMurry.

Survivors include his former wife and children’s mother, Wanda Brown; son, Clint McMurry (Heather); brother, Bobby Ray McMurry (Reggie); sisters, Charlotte Kelly and Nan Stringer (Hank); two grandchildren, Drew McMurry and Cameron McMurry and several nieces and nephews.