The Marion Central High School Class of 1969 gives a scholarship each year to a deserving graduate from one of the public high schools in the area. On Nov. 15, it awarded a scholarship to West Marion graduate Arlexis Thomas, who is in her second year at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La. Thomas said she is happy to receive this award. She plans to finish the next two years and start working at a plant for mechanical engineering. She is maintaining a 4.47 GPA.