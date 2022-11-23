Front row, from left, are Louise Thomas, Arlexis Thomas, Reginald Thomas and Charles Lampton; middle row, Lorenza Williams, Kennedi Green, Jeremiah Newsom, Linda Wilson and Antwone Peters; back row, Eugene Bullock, Phillip Ezell, Luther Echols and Albert Peters. Not pictured are President Levon and Louise Magee. | Photo by Beth Riles
The Marion Central High School Class of 1969 gives a scholarship each year to a deserving graduate from one of the public high schools in the area. On Nov. 15, it awarded a scholarship to West Marion graduate Arlexis Thomas, who is in her second year at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La. Thomas said she is happy to receive this award. She plans to finish the next two years and start working at a plant for mechanical engineering. She is maintaining a 4.47 GPA.
