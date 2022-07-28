On Monday, the Marion County School Board held a special meeting to address the budget for the next school year.

The meeting was posted per policy in The Columbian-Progress as well as at the district office. About 10 community members were present, in addition to school district staff. These community members were given a chance to ask questions after the presentation by MCSD Director of Finance Avery Johnson and Bonnie Granger, a financial and legal consultant with The Excellence Group LLC and Young Law Group PLLC.

Johnson and Granger went over items such as revenue sources, expenditures, teacher pay raise issues and the history of millage in Marion County

Although questions from the audience were supposed to be limited to three minutes with one question per person and to be on the topic of the budget, all questions posed were answered by Granger, Superintendent Michael Day or school board members.

The sources of revenue are classified as local (16.6%), state (38.2%), federal (44.22%) and 16th section (.99%).

The main source of local revenue are ad valorem taxes. The main source of state revenue is the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP), and the main source of federal revenue has been Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. Total revenues came up to $35,656,204.

The group pointed out that the MAEP is always underfunded by about $1.2 million each year. But this next school year, it will be underfunded by $1.33 million. They stated that this does not include the funds for the teacher pay raise and that the state does not fund the raise fully.

The state actually does not fund the pay raises at all after the first year. That heavy burden falls on the individual school districts to fund the raises after the initial year, according to Granger. They gave the amount of the teacher pay increase as $1,083,778.49.

The expenditures fall into the following categories: instruction (43%), support services (36%), non-instructional (4%), 16th section (1%), debt service (1%) and ESSER construction (15%). ESSER construction must be Covid related in some way. The total expenditures came out to $36,875,378.

The history of the millage for Marion County that was presented showed the following changes: 2017-18 an increase of .58, 2018-19 an increase of 1.21, 2019-20 a decrease of 3.08, 2020-21 an increase of 1.65 and 2021-22 a decrease of 3.39. This shows a shortfall of $151,302.78 on ad valorem taxes.

The excess of expenditures over revenue came to be $1,219,174 for the year ending June 30, 2023.

Johnson and Granger pointed out issues such as increased insurance, the doubled prices of gas and diesel and the teacher and teacher assistant pay raises as a big reason for the deficiencies in the budget.

Employee insurance has risen as has property insurance, which is partly due to the county fire rating. Although the City of Columbia assists with the county fire departments, their equipment cannot be used to increase the county fire rating because if a fire happens in the city, they have to leave the county fire to attend to it.

The group said that enrollment is down by 50 students this year at this point. With the decrease in enrollment, there will be a decrease in staff. This is being taken care of at this point by staff leaving the district and not being replaced, according to Day. But at some point, there will have to be a reduction in staff if the enrollment continues to drop.

The audience asked questions about how the MAEP is calculated, how much money from 16th section land goes to the schools, reasons for the fire ratings by insurance companies, vocational programs, staffing, the eventual loss of ESSER funds, security at the schools and students in Marion County being allowed to attend Columbia schools.

Day said the district is looking at grants to continue funding ESSER projects once those funds end, but staff paid with ESSER funds will no longer have a job once the funds end. Those staff members will merge into vacancies as they arrive.

In regards to security, Day said the district is doing upgrades in infrastructure in addition to a magnetic locking system for gates so nobody can drive onto campuses without being buzzed through by staff.