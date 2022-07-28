Seventy-three Pearl River student athletes were recognized by the Mississippi Association of Community College Conference for earning Distinguished or All-State academic recognition.

Student-athletes with a GPA 3.8 or higher earned Distinguished honors, and those with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.79 received All-State distinction. Twenty-five Wildcats were recognized with Distinguished honors and 48 with All-State honors.

Among those to receive All-State honors was West Marion alum Hannah Miller, who has continued to excel both in the classroom and the softball field, just as she did in Foxworth during her days as a member of the Lady Trojans.