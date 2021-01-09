Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce:

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the promotional partnership between the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) and Alcorn State University. Commissioner Gipson was joined by Dr. Felecia M. Nave, President of Alcorn State University; Marcus Ward, Vice President for Institutional Advancement; and Dr. Franklin Chukwuma, Associate Director for Extension.

This partnership is part of a new initiative to promote universities within the state through MDAC’s Bureau of Regulatory Services inspection stickers. Each division within the Bureau of Regulatory Services will feature the school colors of the chosen university for one year. This authorized system in the regulation of various segments of commerce informs the public when inspections were conducted as well as the contact information for MDAC’s Weights and Measures Division, State Metrology Laboratory, Petroleum Products Inspection Division and Consumer Protection Division.

“We’re excited to have Alcorn State University as the first university represented on our Bureau of Regulatory Services inspection stickers, which will be seen at various businesses across the state,” said Commissioner Gipson. “As the oldest public historically Black land-grant institution in the United States, Alcorn State University has a rich history in agriculture, and we are proud to incorporate their gold and purple school colors on MDAC’s official inspection stickers for 2021.”

Recently, Commissioner Gipson was awarded the 2021 Braves Pioneer Award by the Alcorn State University School of Agriculture and Applied Sciences. This award is given to the corporation that has demonstrated as strong passion for the State of Mississippi and exemplified the Alcorn State University spirit through their professional commitment.

“We are pleased to be the first university selected in this new initiative,” said Dr. Nave. “We have enjoyed a longstanding partnership with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, including assisting with MDAC’s Produce Safety Program and housing Metrology Laboratory on our campus. It’s an even greater honor to expand our partnership with Commissioner Gipson this year, as we celebrate 150 years at Alcorn State University.”

This new collaborative effort between MDAC and institutions of higher education around the state will strengthen the relationship between the agriculture community and universities, promote awareness of Mississippi’s colleges and create opportunities for both the public and students to learn more about their state agency’s regulatory functions.

Visit www.mdac.ms.gov to learn more about the various programs offered by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.