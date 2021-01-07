Mike Hurst, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, announced Thursday that he has submitted his resignation to President Donald J. Trump and Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen and will leave the Department of Justice on January 19, 2021.

Hurst, a native of Hickory, was appointed by Trump in June 2017.

“Serving as the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer for over half of our state has been the highest honor of my professional career. During my time as U.S. Attorney, I have tried to do everything within my power to make our neighborhoods safer, support our law enforcement, engage and empower our communities and citizens, protect victims, prevent and reduce crime, and uphold our constitutional rights. The secret to the success of this office is its people – hard-working, tenacious, and full of integrity, they are committed to seeing that justice is always done, every day. I wish them all the best in their continued service to our fellow man and to this noble work,” said Hurst.

Prior to serving as a U.S, attorney, he served as director of the Mississippi Justice Institute, a division of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy. He served as Assistant U.S. Attorney in Jackson from 2006 to 2015, working the criminal division. In 2015, he narrowly lost to incumbent Attorney General Jim Hood.

Prior to his first stint with the U.S. Attorney’s office, Hurst was legislative director and counsel to U.S. Rep. Chip Pickering, as well as counsel to the Constitution Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee. Hurst is a graduate of Millsaps College and the George Washington University Law School.

Gov. Tate Reeves called Hurst the “ultimate public servant.”

“He has routinely taken on tough fights in order to preserve the rule of law – because he believes in it. He has been a champion for the people of Mississippi, and we wish him well in his next adventure,” Reeves said.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, President of the Mississippi Sheriffs Association, said they are grateful for Hurst’s service as United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi.

“Since October 2017, Mike has faithfully served the State of Mississippi and supported Mississippi law enforcement officers. The Mississippi Sheriffs Association appreciates his service to Mississippi and the United States and wishes him the very best,” Johnson said.