Deanna Bozeman

74, Foxworth

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Pine Grove United Pentecostal Church for Deanna S. Bozeman, 74, of Foxworth, who died on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Burial will follow in Pine Grove United Pentecostal Church Cemetery. Bros. Darrin Powell and Randall McKay will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Pine Grove United Pentecostal Church.

She spent most of her life in the Pine Grove community. She was a longtime, faithful member of Pine Grove United Pentecostal Church. She worked for Walker’s, Bill’s Dollar Store and retired as payroll clerk after many years at Orleans Furniture Company in Columbia. She had a deep love for her Lord and her family, but her hobby was her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, B.J. and Earline Greer, and two brothers, James Greer and Billy Greer.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, David Bozeman of Foxworth; one son, David Michael Bozeman (Stephanie) of Kokomo, and three grandchildren, Hunter Bozeman, Shelby Bozeman and Morgan Bozeman.

Pallbearers will be Darren McKenzie, Richie Robertson, Kevin Bozeman, Brad Bozeman, Tim Bracey and Corey Mondulick. Honorary pallbearer will be Dewayne Hamilton.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.