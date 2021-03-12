East Marion is searching to put together its first complete game offensively, defensively and in the circle as the Lady Eagles lost three of four games in the past week.

The Lady Eagles (2-4) traveled to Salem March 4, and four errors led to nine unearned runs in a 21-12 loss. Asia Lenoir went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run, driving in two runs. Selena Jackson drove in a pair, while Adrinae Aikens (RBI) and Zi’Kiya Bridges both doubled. Ashley Raybourn took the loss, allowing 12 earned runs on 16 hits and eight walks while striking out three in 5 1/3 innings.

Nineteen stolen bases and 12 hits led East Marion to a 10-9 win over Jeff Davis County the following night at home as Kylie Watts led the way a two-run homer and a single. Aikens (RBI) and Holly Jackson (four steals) both had three hits and scored two runs. Raybourn got the win, allowing seven earned runs in seven innings.

Twenty-one stolen bases and 15 hits weren’t enough for the Lady Eagles March 5 against Laurel in a 13-12 home loss. Raybourn, Aikens and Selena Jackson (five stolen bases, three hits, 1 RBI) all tripled, and Car’Miyah Bullock drove in a pair. Raybourn took the loss, allowing eight earned runs on 14 hits.

Monday at home, seventh-grader Kylie Watts drew her first start in the circle, but East Marion’s offense didn’t show up to support her in a 16-5 loss to Sacred Heart.

Head coach Jeremy Allen said Monday’s game was indicative of East Marion’s season so far.

“When we’re hitting really good, we’re making errors. When we’re not making errors and fielding everything, we’re not hitting very good. It’s been hit and miss the past couple games,” he said. “If we figure out how to do both well at the same time, we’ll be a lot better.”

While the Lady Eagles have scored a lot of runs this season, Allen said they have really struggled in key situations with runners on base. To combat the lack of situational hitting, Allen said East Marion has been working on bunting in some of those situations because just putting the ball in play will likely lead to runs in high school softball.

“Especially with the speed we have, if we just put it in play, we’re going to get a run,” he said.

East Marion played host to West Marion Friday, but results were unavailable at press time. The Lady Eagles will take on Lumberton in a doubleheader March 22 following their spring break.